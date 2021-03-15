Diana Dutton, 78

Diane Marna Dutton, of Clarkston, died Saturday, March 13, 2021 at the age of 78.

She was born April 21, 1942 in Pontiac to parents Duane and Mildred (Butters) Hursfall.

Diane ran her own housekeeping business. She was an artist, specifically enjoyed poetry and crafting. Diane was also known for her holiday baking and was avid reader. Above else, she loved spending time with family.

Ms. Dutton is survived by her daughters Ann (Eugene) Morris of Dryden, Christine Dutton of Clarkston, Jeannie (Greg) Savage of Ortonville, Marna (James) Davis of Dexter, eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and sister Leslie Hursfall of Portland, Ore. She was preceded in death by a great-grandson as well as her parents.

Her family has entrusted Muir Brothers Funeral Home, Lapeer with cremation. Private services and burial will take place.

Memorial contributions may be made to the food bank of your choice.

