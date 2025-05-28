Diane C. Ruddy, 81

Diane C. Ruddy; of Clarkston, Michigan; born November 23, 1943 to Eva and Willis Witte; passed away on May 20, 2025 at the age of 81. Diane leaves behind her loving husband of 59 years, Robert; her daughters who were her pride and joy, Heather (Jason) Almerigi and Carrie (Ben) Stephenson; her cherished granddaughters, Lilly and Ellery Stephenson; and her three sisters Donna Kelley, Darlene (John) Reed, and Dorene (Larry) Swindle and their children. A woman of unwavering strength and devotion, Diane grew up down river in Brownstown before putting down roots in Clarkston. Her career at Commonwealth Bank showcased her leadership and dedication, though her favorite role was that of mother, stepping away from the banking world to raise her daughters with the same care and determination that defined everything she did. The Clarkston Schools community knew her as a compassionate paraprofessional who worked tirelessly with autistic children, making a difference one young life at a time. Each morning began with coffee, toast, and spirited conversations with Robert about the day’s news—a simple ritual that anchored their nearly six decades together. Fiercely protective of those she loved, pragmatic in her approach to life’s challenges, and blessed with a smile and laugh that lightened the hearts of those around her, Diane leaves behind a legacy of quiet strength and boundless love that will continue through the lives she touched so deeply.

Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston on Friday, May 23 at 11:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Service at 1 p.m.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (stjude.org/donatetoday). Please leave a memory or condolence on Diane’s online guestbook at www.wintfuneralhome.com.