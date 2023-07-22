Diane Libby, 87

Diane Lee Libby, of Clarkston, passed away on July 19, 2023 at the age of 87.

She was born on May 9, 1936 in Detroit.

Diane was a faithful member of The River Church. She enjoyed doing puzzles, crosswords, and diamond dots. She will be remembered for her kindness and her loving nature.

Diane is survived by her children Gary Powell and Terrie Lulich, grandchildren Krystal Powell, Garrett Powell, T.J. (Kristy) Lulich, and Johnathan Lulich, great grandchildren Ryan Powell, Joncoy Lulich, and Julian Rosenhamer, and sister-in-law Dee Garner.

She was preceded in death by husbands Edward Powell and Spencer Libby and siblings Robert and Vicki.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 1 p.m. at Coats Funeral Home, Clarkston. The family will receive visitors beginning at 11 a.m. until the time of service.

Those desiring may make a memorial contribution to The River Church – Waterford in honor of Diane.