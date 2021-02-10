Dining out with Bowman

Bowman Chevrolet is encouraging the community to support downtown Clarkston restaurants on Tuesday, February 16 for the third annual Dine Out program.
Bowman will donate 35 percent of total in-person dining or take-out dinner sales at downtown Clarkston restaurants to local charities and to support Bowman Auto Group’s scholarship program.
Participating restaurants include Bunkhouse Burgers, Clarkston Union Bar & Kitchen, The Fed, Honcho, and Union Woodshop.
Additional details about the scholarship are available through the Clarkston High School counseling office or at bowmanchevy.com/bowman-auto-group-scholarship/.
Patrons active on social media are encouraged to check-in at the restaurants and use the hashtag #bowmandineout and tag @bowmanchevy.

