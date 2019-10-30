Dinner downtown to help local projects with Bowman

Dine out with Bowman Chevrolet to support the Clarkston community on Wednesday, Nov. 6.

During the third annual event, Bowman Chevrolet will donate 35 percent of total dinner sales at downtown Clarkston restaurants to support local community initiatives and expand the Bowman Auto Group Scholarship program.

Participating restaurants include Bunkhouse Burgers, Clarkston Union Bar & Kitchen, The Fed, Honcho and Union Woodshop. The donation match will take place during dinner service only on Nov. 6.

“We all love dining at our wonderful Clarkston restaurants, and doing so on Nov. 6 will help support local nonprofit organizations and the important programs that serve our family, friends and neighbors,” said Katie Bowman Coleman, president of Bowman Chevrolet. “This has become an annual tradition and we hope to increase our donation every year.”

The Bowman Auto Group Scholarship is available to Clarkston High School graduating seniors planning to pursue a degree in a STEAM-related (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) field. In 2019, Bowman awarded one $2,500 scholarship and plans to expand the program to give two $2,500 scholarships in 2020.

In addition to the scholarship, Bowman supports dozens of community events and programs annually, including Easterseals Michigan, Special Camp for Special Kids (SCAMP) and My Habitat Clarkston. Additional details about the scholarship are available through the Clarkston High School counseling office. Check-in at the restaurants and use the hashtag #bowmandineout and tag @bowmanchevrolet. For more information, visit www.bowmanchevrolet.com.