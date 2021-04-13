Dinos back at DTE

Jurassic Quest Drive Thru, the nation’s largest and most realistic dinosaur experience, launches its Midwest tour in April, and will make its return to the parking area of DTE Energy Music Theatre beginning on Friday, June 18 and running through Sunday, July 4.

In August 2020, nearly 34,000 families or more than 125,000 people experienced the exhibit during its four-week stay at DTE, making it one of the most popular stops in North America last summer.

Tickets for Jurassic Quest are $49 per vehicle (8 people or less) and can be purchased at jurassicquest.com.