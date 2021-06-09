District champs!

Wolves claimed the MHSAA Softball Division 1 District 27 championship at Waterford Mott on Saturday for the fourth consecutive season.

The Clarkston Varsity Softball team opened the day with a 13-3 win over Waterford Kettering in the semifinals.

They shut out Avondale in the district final, 4-0.

The Wolves head to the Regional 7 playoff at White Lake Lakeland this Saturday. They play Birmingham Groves in the semifinal, 10 a.m.

The winner will play the Farmington Hills Mercy/White Lake Northern semifinal winner in the final at 2 p.m.

The regional winner moves on to the Quarterfinal 4 competition on June 15 at University of Detroit Mercy.