Divers break records, Wolves second in league meet

Madison Verbeke and Zoe Paxton broke the 11-dive school record on Friday at Clarkston High School during the OAA Blue Division League meet.

Verbeke finished in first place in the 1-meter diving event, scoring 447.70 in 11 dives. Paxton finished in second place with 394.

Clarkston Swim and Dive finished in second place after the three day league meet with 461 points.

They finished in first place in four swim events with Rylee Harris finishing in first place in 200-yard freestyle and 100-yard freestyle; Lillian Kurmaniak in 50-yard freestyle and the team of Harris, Kurmaniak, Sophia Walker and Cora Randolph in the 200-yard freestyle relay.

For individual events, in the 50-yard freestyle, Kurmaniak, first place in the time of 26.17; Kaleolani Benson, 12th, 29.70; 100-yard butterfly, Katie Haar, fifth, 1:06.65; Lillian Kurmaniak, seventh, 1:07.24; 100-yard freestyle, Harris, first, 54.14; Paige Szerlong, ninth, 1:03.13; Savanah Ryan, 12th, 1:05.72; 100-yard backstroke, Randolph, third, 1:06.92; Elaina Kurmaniak, eighth, 1:15.01; Allison Danatzo, 11th, 1:16.09; Ava Dillon, 15th, 1:19.57;100-yard breaststroke, Olivia Zeiman, fifth, 1:18.38; Walker, ninth, 1:23.77; Lucienne Lemieux, 11th, 1:25.52; Bayla Zarzycki, 12th, 1:29,74; Mary Sutherland, 13th, 1:31.22; Benson, 14th, 1:31.22;200-yard freestyle, Harris, first, time of 2:00.34; Szerlong, ninth, 2:19.39; Sophia Walker, 11th, 2:25.67; 200-yard IM, Cora Randolph, second, 2:28.20; Katie Haar, sixth, 2:36.36; Elaina Kurmaniak, tenth, 2:42.80; Danatzo, 11th, 2:46.76; 500-yard freestyle, Lemieux, seventh, 6:13.10; Zarzycki, ninth, 6:14.57; and Sutherland, 12th, 6:37.

For relay events, in the 200-yard freestyle relay, the team of Harris, Walker, Randolph, Lillian Kurmaniak first place in time of 1:44.20; 200-yard medley relay, team of Randolph, Zeiman, Harris and Lillian Kurmaniak, second place, 2:00.86; 400-yard freestyle relay, team of Szerlong, Haar, Lemieux, and Elaina Kurmaniak, fourth, 4:09.82.

The Wolves had four more finish in the top ten in the 1-meter diving event as Alivia Walbridge finished in third place with 355.15 points; Jordyn Coin, fourth, 349.40; Ava Dowd, sixth, 293.75; and Samantha Carpenter, ninth, 260.40.

Rochester finished in the OAA Blue League meet in first place with 474 points; Oxford, third, 372; Troy Athens and West Bloomfield tied at fourth, 237; Avondale, sixth, 115; and Ferndale, seventh, 11.

The Wolves finished their dual meets on October 21 with a 102-84 win at Oxford High School.

