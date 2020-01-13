Dolores M. PETKUS

PETKUS, Dolores M.; of Clarkston formerly of Dearborn; January 10, 2020; age 90; preceded in death by her husband Alex; mother of Ruth (Mike) Dargay, Donald Petkus, Mike Petkus, Robert Petkus & Kathi (Justin) Shaw; grandma of Matthew, Anne-Marie, Caroline, Jessica (Michael), Andrew, Margret, Rowan, Kevin, Morgandy, Trent & Fiona; also survived by two great granddaughters. Dolores served as a security dispatcher at Fairlane Town Center for over 35 years. She enjoyed quilting and reading. Friends may visit at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home Sunday, Jan 12th from 4:00pm-9:00pm. Funeral Mass Monday 10:00am at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church, Lake Orion. Private interment St. Hedwig Cemetery. Memorials may be made to MI Humane Society. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com