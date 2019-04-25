Domination on the field

BY WENDI REARDON PRICE

Clarkston News Sports Writer

The rain didn’t slow down the Clarkston Boys Varsity Lacrosse team as they posted a 17-4 win over Troy Athens last Thursday.

“They flat out dominated,” said Brian Kaminskas, head coach. “Our guys showed up and played all four quarters.”

Junior Dylan Raleigh opened the scoring within the first two minutes of play. The Wolves added six more goals to the score to close the first quarter, 7-1.

Senior Keelan McKouen continued the momentum with his goal 24 seconds into the second quarter. Junior Jeff Barnett, senior Eric Csizmadia and Raleigh combined in scoring to finish the first half with a 13-1 lead.

“Our attackmen played extremely well,” Kaminskas said, adding both sides of the ball did well. “As a unit the best they have been all year which really set the tone. Both goalies, Jake Line and Danny Milano, did a great job.”

Sophomore Jack Gurn opened the second half of the game with a faceoff goal.

“He has had a great season facing off for us and riding the grind line,” Kaminskas said.

Barnett led the team with four goals. McKouen scored three goals, Csizmadia had two goals and one assist, and Gurn had one goal and two assists.

The Wolves opened the week with a 11-9 win over Birmingham in a OAA Red battle with the last two goals from senior Drew Vandenberg and sophomore Sam Lightfoot.

“We were a little slow, but the guys know it,” Kaminskas said. “It was a league game and those tend to play more emotional and difficult. Birmingham is a good team and a young team. We struggled through it a little bit, but you take the win and you move on.”

The Wolves take on Orchard Lake St. Mary’s Prep on Tuesday and host Bloomfield Hills on Thursday.

“The captains pointed out we had same schedule in same order last year and last year both games were not good for us,” Kaminskas said. “However, it’s a different team, a different year and considerably different focus. The guys played very well last week. They have a good mindset. I am really looking forward to the week. We have a little bit to prove against both teams.”

He added the game against St. Mary’s Prep will be a good mid-season check to see where the team is at.

“The guys really have something to prove,” Kaminskas said.

Then, they take on OAA Red foe Bloomfield and Kaminskas said it should be a good show down.

The Wolves host Bloomfield Hills on Thursday at Clarkston Junior High School and head to Lake Orion on Tuesday. JV begins at 5:30 p.m., varsity follows.

The varsity team heads to Detroit Country Day on Saturday, 4:30 p.m.