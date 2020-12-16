Donald Frayer, 88

Donald J. Frayer passed away peacefully at his home in Clarkston on December 15, 2020 at the age of 88 following a brief battle with cancer.

He was born in Ann Arbor on January 24, 1932. He grew up on a farm and attended country school, eventually graduating from Ann Arbor High School in 1950.

He married his high school sweetheart, Doris Jean Garland, on September 5, 1953.

In college, he was active in the Air Force ROTC and graduated with high honors from Michigan State College with a degree in agricultural economics in 1954. He served in the U.S. Air Force in San Antonio, Tex. After returning to East Lansing for graduate school, he ultimately accepted a management leadership position with the Michigan Bell Telephone Company and served for more than 33 years, retiring from Ameritech Publishing, Inc. as vice president in 1991.

In retirement, he enjoyed active involvement in the Clarkston community, including hosting elementary students for tours of his historical home and fully restored barn.

He was a loving husband and an incredibly supportive father, grandfather and great grandfather. He was a man of strong faith, being amongst the founding families of Holy Spirit Lutheran Church (West Bloomfield). He was a strong, passionate supporter of Michigan State University, having missed only three home football games since 1956 (the current season excluded). He established a scholarship for student athletes from non-revenue sports. He was a member of Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity.

He also enjoyed spending summers in Canada at the family cottage, where a lush, green, weed-free lawn was important. He enjoyed people and impacted hundreds of lives with his sage advice and strong wisdom. He will be missed by many, but should not be mourned, but celebrated for a life well lived.

He is survived by his wife, Jean, two children, Becky (Ed) Czapski and David (Beth) Frayer, four grandchildren, Jennifer (Trevor) Holloway, Jeff Czapski, Megan (Jake) Quimby and Katie Frayer and two great grandchildren, Tobias and Corbin Holloway. He is also survived by his sister, Joann Schneider.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Dorthea (Keller) Frayer.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no visitation. A private ceremony and interment will be held for family only at Bethlehem Cemetery in Ann Arbor with Rev. William J. Matlack presiding.

Arrangements are entrusted to Muehlig Funeral Chapel of Ann Arbor.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the City of the Village of Clarkston and its Friends of Depot Park (375 Depot Road, Clarkston, MI, 48346), Holy Spirit Lutheran Church (4800 Orchard Lake Road, West Bloomfield, MI, 48323) or St. Joseph Mercy Hospice (34505 W. 12 Mile Road, Suite 100, Farmington Hills, MI, 48331).