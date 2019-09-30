Donald G. MINTON

MINTON, Donald G.; of Clarkston; Sept. 28, 2019; age 84; preceded in death by his wife Linda, son Brian, sister Kay McClellan, brother Bob Minton, parents Frank & Shirley; father of David (Artie) Minton, Timothy (Stacia) Minton, Terry (Nancy) Minton, Jeffery (Jamie) Minton & Stephanie (Mike) Minton; grandpa of Matthew, Candi, Donnie, Gabrielle, Angela, Melody, Hailey, Marily & Jacob; great grandpa of Bella, Aiden, Zoey. Don retired from MI Bell. He was an avid sports fan, especially MSU Football and Detroit Tigers/Lions. He enjoyed time with family and all his friends at Buck Shots. He was a great joke teller and would befriend anyone he met; Memorial service Wednesday, Oct. 2nd at 12:30 pm at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston where friends may visit at 11:30 am. Memorials may be made to MI Humane Society. Please leave a message or condolence on Don’s online guestbook at www.wintfuneralhome.com