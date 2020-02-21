Donald L. TARVESTAD

TARVESTAD, Donald L; of Tampa, FL formerly of Clarkston, MI; passed away February 18, 2020; age 91; preceded in death by his wife Ruth; father of Faith (Mark) Maiville, Joy (Larry) VanderWeel, Hope Cartier, Melody Tarvestad & Timothy (Kimberly) Tarvestad; 15 grandchildren & 25 great grandchildren; preceded in death by his sister Helen (Jim) Taylor.

Don loved Jesus, mom, his kids, grandkids, great-grandkids and people. He had a true servant’s heart that made him a natural witness for Christ no matter where he was. Don found ways to share the gospel when at a hospital praying for someone, visiting someone in their home, eating at a restaurant, serving in the many churches he attended and with his family at dinners, birthdays, weddings and holidays. No one can say that Don was not an “evangelist” at heart. He left this world with a clear concise that his family had knowledge that Jesus was his Savior and the only way to Heaven was thru Him alone.

Don’s hobbies can be summed up in one word … SPORTS! He loved watching, forecasting, planning and attending any kind of sports event. For the 37 years he worked at GMC Truck and Bus as a security officer, he would dream of the time he could watch sports 24/7. When he retired, he did just that! His last sporting event was watching the recent Super Bowl with his son, Tim and daughter-in-law, Kim in Florida.

Don’s second passion was traveling. Don and Ruth travelled all over the world including Israel, Jerusalem and Egypt. They also loved Daytona Beach, Portland, Mt Rushmore, Redwood forest, Vancouver and all the National parks in the US. Going thru their things, I found tons of maps and his little notepads where he planned those trips. When Don would get tired of listening to someone, he would joke and say “Who cares?” His famous “thumbs up” move told us all he was good.

Don’s favorite verse was John 5:24 “Verily, verily, I say unto you, He that heareth my word, and believeth on him that sent me, hath everlasting life, and shall not come into condemnation; but is passed from death unto life”. He is living this reality now, life with Jesus in Heaven for all eternity.

Funeral Service was Tuesday, Feb. 25th at 12:30pm at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston where friends visited at 11:30am. Interment Perry Mt Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Moody Bible Church.