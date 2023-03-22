Donald Lovett, 86

Donald Bruce “Don” Lovett, of Clarkston, went to be with the Lord on March 22, 2023 at the age of 86.

Beloved husband of Edith for 64 years.

Loving father of Linda (Dale) Sleep, Laura (Jeff) Hall, Lana (Bruce) Anderson, and Donald I. Lovett. Proud grandfather of 10 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Dearest brother of Jeri Sawyer.

Preceded in death by his parents Floyd and Edna Lovett and his brothers Dale and Wallace Lovett.

Don was the owner and operator of Lovett Jewelers. He enjoyed watching baseball and football and loved playing golf. Don was a longtime member of the Apostolic Church of Auburn Hills, where he taught Sunday school for many years.

Family and friends may visit at the Apostolic Church of Auburn Hills on Sunday, March 26, from 6 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 7 p.m. Interment Monday, March 27 at 11 a.m. at Ottawa Park Cemetery, Clarkston.

Arrangements entrusted to the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Apostolic Church of Auburn Hills for the Give Life Charities in Columbia. A charity for the Homeless Mothers and children and Elder Care.

