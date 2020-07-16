Donald Myers, 79

Donald W. “Don” Myers, of Clarkston, passed away peacefully on July 12, 2020 at the age of 79.

Beloved husband of Diana Schroder for 40 years.

Loving father of Donald (Lindsay) Myers and Kevin Myers.

Proud grandpa of Cody, Bailey, D.J. and Hannah.

Dear brother of Sally (Robert) Bacon.

Loved uncle of Elizabeth and Jeff.

Don retired from Deeproots after a long career in the software sales industry including IBM.

Private family services entrusted to the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston.

Online guestbook at www.wintfuneralhome.com.