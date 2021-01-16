Donald Skelton, 80

Donald E. “Don” Skelton, of Clarkston, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family and friends on January 12, 2021 at the age of 80.

Loving husband of Sharon Swayne Skelton for 57 years. Beloved father of Annette (Faye Bindig) Beach, Donald E. Simmons, Yvonne Marie (Brent) Johnson, and Bert D. (Yvonne Jutis) Skelton. Proud grandfather of James (Mary Lou) Lawrence, Charles (Rece) Beach, Madalene Joy (Eddie) Case, Salina Case, and Alexis Pfaufer. Adored great-grandfather of Kurt Michael, Maverick, and Dakota Lawrence. Dear brother of George (Sharon) Skelton. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Preceded in death by his parents Edward Maxwell and Eunice Skelton, and his siblings Richard, Hazel, Maxine, Bert, and Dale.

Don retired from Consumers Energy. He was proud to serve in the United States Army.

Friends may visit Sunday 3-8 p.m. at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Private funeral Monday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment at Seymour Lake Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the American Red Cross.

