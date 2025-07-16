Donald Wiese II, 59

Donald “Don” Wiese II, 59, of Danville, IL walked through the valley of the shadow of death into the arms of Jesus on July 2, 2025 at 3:16 PM at Northwestern Hospital in Chicago, IL. His mother and brother were at his side.

Don was born on February 5, 1966 in Danville, IL the older son of Donald and Patsy (Raymond) Wiese. He married Catherine Laury on September 30, 1999 in Danville, IL.

Survivors include wife Catherine, mother Patsy (Pat), brother Matthew, and so many cousins, uncles, and nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents, his father, Donald Wiese, and his stepfather, Billy Snack, who loved him like a son.

Don grew up in the Bismark-Danville area and moved to Saginaw, MI at the age of 16 with his mother and brother. He graduated from MacArther High School, Delta College, and Michigan State University, where he was active in His House.

Don worked at Crosspoint Human Services and served as a Vermilion County Intense Probation Officer for ten years. In 2011 Don was a family business partner in the founding of Wiese Enterprises LLC and opened the Jet’s Pizza stores in Champaign, IL. Don made friends wherever he went. He always made time for everyone and would light up a room with his presence. Over his lifetime Don mentored hundreds of young adults through his leadership and operations skills, and his genuine love for people. He gave of his time.

Don loved sports and especially his gym workouts, which were a daily ritual. He trained young and old alike and did sets with his mother when possible. As he became weaker, he missed seeing his many friends and workouts.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 12, 2025 at Connexion Church, 2915 Townway Road Danville, Illinois 61832. Pastor Buddy Wilson will officiate. Burial will be in Jones Grove Cemetery in Catlin, IL. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, July 11, 2025 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville, Illinois, 3940 N Vermilion St. Danville, Illinois 61834

Memorials may be made in Don’s memory to St. Jude Hospital or Tunnels for Towers, both of which Don supported.

Please join Don’s family in sharing memories, photos, and videos on his Tribute Wall at www.sunsetfuneralhome.com