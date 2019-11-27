Donations for Shoes for Kids

Clarkston Rotarians and volunteers will be on Main Street and at local businesses on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 6-7, from 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m., selling the Clarkston Rotary Goodfellow newspaper for donations.

All proceeds go to Clarkston Rotary’s Shoes for Kids program on Saturday, Dec. 14. Clarkston children in need will receive new shoes, boots, hats, gloves, and other supplies during the annual event.

Goodfellow is prepared and printed each year by Clarkston News publisher Jim Sherman, Jr., and Don Rush, assistant publisher. Donations can also be mailed to Clarkston Rotary Shoes for Kids, PO Box 43, Clarkston, MI, 48347. For more info, call 248-625-9741 or go to www.clarkstonrotary.org.