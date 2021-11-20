Donna Linseman, 84

Donna Marie Linseman, of Clarkston, passed away on November 19, 2021 at the age of 84.

She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Cecil of 63 years.

Caring step-sister of Ron (Ginny) Bishop, dear mother of Stephen (Cynthia) Linseman and John (Joyce Blome) Linseman, proud grandmother of Nicholas (Sarah) Linseman, Frank (Teesha) Linseman, and Ryleigh (Joe) Bedra, loving great-grandmother of Aiden and Arya.

Donna was a faithful member of Waypoint Free Methodist Church. She was full of love and compassion and felt no greater sense of joy than when she was spending precious time with her family. Donna will be greatly missed here on earth, by the numerous friends and family which she shared her gift of love with.

In honor of Donna’s wishes, her family will hold a private family visitation followed by graveside prayers at the cemetery. Interment at Lakeville Cemetery, Leonard Township. Arrangements entrusted to the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Waypoint Free Methodist Church.

