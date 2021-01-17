Donna Sanders, 66

Donna J. Sanders, of Clarkston, passed away unexpectedly January 15, 2021 at the age of 66.

Preceded in death by her husband Jeffrey Sr. and parents Arnold and Louise Miles.

Mother of Halanna (Tony) Sanders-Weiss and Jeffrey (Rachel Menko) Sanders Jr., grandma/mema of Alyssa (Edwin) Velez, Dwayne O’Berry, Kylie and Gabby Sanders, great-grandma of Isaiah, baby sister of Delores (Dave) Meade, Bonnie (Orlando) Nelson and Dianna Miles, daughter in-law of Ethel (late Buddy) Sanders.

Donna worked for over 20 years as a kitchen supervisor at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital and retired as a pastry chef after 22 years at the Palace.

She enjoyed fishing, cooking, road trips, world travel and collecting cows.

Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston, on Thursday, January 21 from 4-8 p.m. The entire building will be available for social distancing, 25 people at a time, masks required. Funeral service is Friday, January 22 at noon at Walton Blvd. Church of God with visiting at the church at 11 a.m. Interment at Lakeview Cemetery.

