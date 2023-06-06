Doreen Chambers, 90

Doreen E. Chambers, of Clarkston, passed away peacefully May 28 at the age of 90 and entered into the arms of her Lord and Savior.

Doreen was born April 11, 1933 outside of London, England. As an only child, Doreen grew up during World War II with Buzz bombs dropping on her town. This young girl would pick up and trade shrapnel with other school children. In her teenage years, Doreen, grew into a beautiful, classy, British young woman. She eventually met her future husband Ralph, who was stationed in London with the United States Air Force during the Korean War. Doreen left her life in England to marry Ralph and dedicate her life to raising five boys. During her early years in the United States, Doreen worked at Dun and Bradstreet and in later years was a friendly face at the Clarkston Pharmacy.

Doreen was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Ralph. She was a loving mother, confidant and spiritual example to five boys, Paul (Sandra), Robert, Scott (Roxana), John (Jennifer), and Christian. She was also grandmother to Kasandra, Steven, Shelby, Domonique, and Hunter and great-grandmother to Isla and Carson. She was also a “bonus mom” to Deb and Wayne Soucie.

Doreen was a proud Brit her entire life. She once told a family friend that she wanted to live as long as “her Queen” was still alive. Both Doreen and Queen Elizabeth led a full life.

Doreen will most be remembered for her quiet spirit and motherly intuition. She unselfishly dedicated her life to raising her five boys.

Interment will be at Great Lakes National Cemetery with a private service.

Memorials may be made to the Christian J Chambers Special needs trust via https://www.givesendgo.com/savechristianshome.