Doris BEERS

BEERS, Doris of Clarkston, formerly of Waterford; passed away peacefully on February 12, 2020; age 84. Preceded in death by her first husband Jack Alli, second husband Walter Beers and her son Daren Alli. Loving mother of Mark (Laurie) Alli, John (Margaret) Alli and Brian Alli. Proud grandmother of Caitlin, Emily, Grace, Jack Douglas, Rachel, Joey and Alexandria. Mother in law of Michele (Joe) Moore. Sister of Leon (Zizi) Shapllo. Memorial Service Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 1:30 pm at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Friends may visit Saturday 12:30 pm until time of the service. Memorials may be made to CNS Hospice. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com.