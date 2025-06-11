Dorothy “Dot” Neff, 94

Dorothy “Dot” Neff of Clarkston; passed away on June 3, 2025; age 94. Preceded in death by her beloved husband William “Bill” of 68 years and her brother Alex. Loving mother of Karen (Mark) Postal, Steve (Michelle) Neff and Lori Doran. Proud grandmother of Bret (Lauren) Postal, Adam (Kelly) Postal, Robert Neff and Madison Neff. Loving great grandmother of Ava, Waylon, Charlotte, Porter and Finley, and dear sister of David Randall (Dorothy) Brown.

Dorothy was originally from Lonaconing, Maryland where she met the love of her life, Bill. She earned a bachelor’s degree from Frostburg State University. Dorothy was an active member at the First Presbyterian Church, Pontiac. She sang in the choir and filled in as the organist.

Dorothy taught in Pontiac and Clarkston for 50 years, retiring as a reading specialist. After retirement Dorothy and Bill enjoyed many winters in Florida. Dorothy had a love for music, and was an avid piano player, right up until the end of her life. She enjoyed reading, shopping, baking, and was known for her “bling”. Most of all, Dorothy was a loving and devoted wife, mom, grandma and great grandma who touched many lives and will forever be loved and missed!

Visitation Sunday, June 8 from 3-5 p.m. at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Private Funeral Service Monday at First Presbyterian Church, Pontiac. Interment Lakeview Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church 99 Wayne Street Pontiac, MI 48342 or to Care Line Hospice, 6770 Dixie Hwy Ste 300 Clarkston, MI 48346.

