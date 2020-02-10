Dorothy J. MILLER

MILLER, Dorothy J. “Dottie”; of Clarkston; February 10, 2020; age 79; loving wife of Al for 51 years; mother of Dennis (Tonya) Miller and the late Brian (Kelley) Miller; grandma of Alex, Bennet and Lauren; preceded in death by her parents John and Jean Dennis and brother John Dennis.

Dottie was an avid skier and a lifetime member of the Air Stream Travel Club who she enjoyed traveling the country with. She liked to attend musicals and plays, locally at the Clarkston Village Players. Dottie was also a hometown sports enthusiast and especially enjoyed watching her grandson’s play hockey and her granddaughter play softball & volleyball.

Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Thursday 5-8pm. Funeral Service Friday 12:30pm at the funeral home. Private interment at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly. Friends are invited to share a memory or condolence on her online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com.