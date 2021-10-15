Douglas Green, 78

Douglas Lee Green, of White Lake, formerly of Clarkston, passed away suddenly on October 7, 2021 at the age of 78.

Husband of Margaret for 58 years.

Father of John (Sue) Green, Tina (Larry Harris) Green, Frank Green, and Bryan (Mary Beth) Green, grandpa/pops of Zachary, Nicholas, Trevor, Amber (late Scott), Jennifer, Robert (Maria), Shawn, Jerimie, Amanda (Brock), Chris (LeeAnn), Cassey, John (Ashley), Jovan (Tommy), Bryan II (Corrin), Chelsey (Dan), Brandon (Sharalyn), and Jacob (Kristina), brother of Larry (Carol) Green, brother-in-law of Tom Lambert, Sally (late Wayne) Orr, Rose (Jerry) Bell, Paula (late Joe) Gibson, and Evelyn Lambert. Also survived by 24 great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by his parents Frank and Eva and his three brothers David, Herb and Mel.

Doug retired from Clarkston Schools ground maintenance as a custodian. He enjoyed fishing and was an avid Lego builder.

A celebration of life will be held in the spring. Arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston.

Memorials may be made to The American Diabetes Association or Karmanos Cancer Institute.

