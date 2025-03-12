Douglas Robert Trebilcock, 81

Reverend Douglas Robert Trebilcock, age 81, of Midland, Michigan.

Our beloved father, husband, grandfather, brother, cousin, friend, and pastor was promoted into glory with his family at his side on March 7, 2025. After a courageous battle with brain cancer, we rejoice Doug is now healed and with his beautiful Kay. Loving husband to Catherine (Kay) for nearly 57 years before her passing in 2023. Beloved father of Michael (Heidi Lang) and Brian (Liz Gavin) all of Midland; cherished “Grandpa T” to Grant, Kasey, Megan, Anna, Ellie, Joshua, Maddie (fiancé Austin), Taylor, and Christopher. Brother to Bill (Joan) and Bob (Suanne) Trebilcock.

Doug was born in Ishpeming, MI, to William and Mary Trebilcock who predeceased him. He grew up in the Upper Peninsula and often added “it’s a beautiful place to be from.” He graduated from the University of Michigan with a degree in teacher education and soon after discovered his passion for the ministry. After completing his training at Garrett-Evangelical Theological Seminary, in Evanston, IL, he began his 40-year career in the ministry having served churches in Glenview, IL; Howell, Rochester, Bloomfield Hills, St. Clair, Clarkston, and Midland, MI. Pastor Doug served 19 years at Clarkston United Methodist Church and his final years at Midland’s Aldersgate Methodist Church, allowing he and Kay to be closer to grandchildren. Doug and Kay spent summers in Bay View, MI, for 40 years where they enjoyed the worship, music, and educational programs; they loved hosting family and friends and especially the grandchildren for summer fun in Northern Michigan.

Doug was a life-long scholar, a deep thinker, always reading, and always inquisitive. Parishioners, family members, and friends still recall his thought-provoking sermons and educational classes. Even to the end, he asked hard questions and continued to try and understand his cancer diagnosis and progression. In all things questioned, one thing was certain: he knew where he was going and was ready to be reunited with Kay in heaven.

Memorial service and visitation will be held at Midland United Church of Christ on Saturday, March 15, 2025, at 11 a.m. The family will begin receiving visitors at 10 a.m. at the church, 4100 Chestnut Hill Drive, Midland.

The family is thankful for MyMichigan Hospice, especially Katie and Matthew, and all our family and friends who have walked this journey with us.For those looking to donate in Doug’s memory, please consider directing your gifts to Senior Services of Midland County, 4700 Dublin Ave, Midland, MI 48642 and Midland United Church of Christ, 4100 Chestnut Hill Drive, Midland, MI, 48642.

All of us at Ware Smith Woolever are honored the Trebilcock family has entrusted us with the care of their loved one. Condolences to the family may be made at wswfh.com.