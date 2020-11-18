Downtown clock ticking again

The city clock in front of The Fed is ticking once again.

“Last week, a maintenance worker from The Fed and our DPW Director Jimi Turner took a new look at the mechanical workings, identifying a loose connection on one of the main gears,” said Clarkston City Manager Jonathan Smith. “After tightening that connection, the clock immediately started working. We’re currently keeping the clock wound and monitoring its operation and accuracy because we know there are other issues still needing to be addressed.”

Smith noted the top seal around the clock face is broken, which allows moisture into the housing.

“Needless to say, it’s great news this important Clarkston landmark and mascot for our downtown is once again functioning,” said Smith.