Downtown dine out

Celebrating its 35th anniversary on Jan. 30, Bowman Chevrolet will donate 35 percent of total dinner sales at downtown Clarkston restaurants to a new scholarship program for Clarkston High School graduates, and help fund other Clarkston community initiatives throughout the year.

“Bowman Chevrolet would not be successful without the support of the community, and we are passionate about supporting the organizations and programs that help Clarkston and its residents thrive,” said Katie Bowman Coleman, president, Bowman Chevrolet. “Students pursuing higher education in STEAM fields will have the potential to transform industries and drive solutions for a better tomorrow, and we are committed to helping those students succeed.”

In its second year, the Bowman Dine Out event teams the Clarkston dealership with downtown Clarkston restaurants to give back to the community. Participating restaurants include Bunkhouse Burgers, Clarkston Union Bar and Kitchen, The Fed, Honcho, and Union Woodshop. The donation match will take place during dinner service only on Jan. 30, and reservations are not required.

Since Bowman Chevrolet opened in Clarkston in 1984, it has supported many community events and programs, including My Habitat Clarkston, Clarkston SCAMP, and Easter Seals.

This year, the dealership is creating a $2,500 Bowman Auto Group scholarship, which will be awarded to one Clarkston High School senior who has been accepted at a 2-4 year college or vocational institution, and plans to pursue a degree in a STEAM-related (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) field.

Additional details about the scholarship are available through the Clarkston High School counseling office. Patrons active on social media are encouraged to check-in at the restaurants and use the hashtag #bowmandineout35 and tag @bowmanchevrolet.

Bowman Chevrolet, one of the fastest growing Chevrolet dealerships in Michigan, has been serving the Clarkston-area community for 35 years. Under the leadership of dealer principal Katie Bowman Coleman, the full-service dealership has received the Dealer Rater Consumer Satisfaction Award three years in a row, has been recognized as the Dealer Rater 2017 Chevrolet Dealer of the Year in Michigan and was named a Chevrolet Dealer of the Year.

For more information, visit www.bowmanchevrolet.com.