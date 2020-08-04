Dr. J. Larry Proctor, 84

Dr. J. Larry Proctor of Waterford, passed away August 1, 2020 at the age of 84 years old.

He was born January 10, 1936 in Detroit, MI. He is the son of the late John and Edith Proctor; husband of Felicia Proctor; father of Kristin Carey (Todd), Kathleen Katona (Mike), Amy Tuzzolino (Anthony) and Lance Carter (Sue); grandfather of Aaron, Emily, Natalie, Ava, Audrey, Gianna, Alessia, Sean and Josh.

Tall and outgoing, Dr. Proctor put energy and humor into everything he did. He was an enthusiastic player of many sports, including tennis, racquet ball, softball and golf, and relished competition and winning Scrabble.

Yet Larry worked equally as hard on behalf of the countless patients he treated and served in his time as a physician in California, Michigan and Oklahoma. He felt his true calling was in service to others. His patients recall his gift as a careful listener and his tremendous empathy. Dr. Proctor made himself available at all hours, helping neighbors and friends in many situations. A man of integrity and professionalism, Dr. Proctor enjoyed a fulfilling career in medicine until his retirement.

All the while, family was his greatest love. His children and family treasure fond memories of time spent boating and long late night talks together.

He loved family Disney trips and listening to John Denver. His penchant for gin and tonics, beer and football will never be forgotten, nor will his strong dislike of yard work!

Larry shared 47 years with his adored wife, Felicia. Their marriage brimmed with laughter, children and adventures. But it was their love, the tenderness and devotion of two people who loved one another unconditionally, that sustained Larry until his passing with Felicia at his side.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association.

