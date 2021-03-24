Drama Club shows

The Clarkston High School Drama Club will present two streaming performances in April.

The first is “Check Please,” by Jonathan Rand. This Stay-at-Home Edition is a Zoom performance. Dating is hard and the audience follows the two main characters as they go through a series of blind dates. They think it can’t get any worse…until it does. Is there light at the end of the tunnel?

The second performance is from the CHS MIMI troupe.

The performances may be streamed any time Friday,April 9 through Sunday, April 11. It is $5 per viewing device.

Tickets: showtix4u.com/event-details/48007.