Drug disposal

This Saturday, April 24, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is participating in the DEA’s nationwide one-day prescription drug take-back event with many other partner agencies throughout the nation.
Any individual wishing to drop off their outdated or unused prescriptions can go to the Independence Township substation, located at 6560 Citation Drive, from 10 am.-2 p.m.
For more, visit takebackday.dea.gov.
