DTE dinosaurs

Jurassic Quest is coming to the parking area of DTE Energy Music Theatre this Friday, August 7 through Sunday, August 16 with the first-ever Jurassic Quest Drive-Thru.

Featuring over 70 moving and life-like dinosaurs, guests must stay inside their vehicle. Opening day hours on August 7 are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and all other days are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. DTE will be closed August 10-11.