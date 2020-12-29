DTE lights

Magic of Lights, through January 2. DTE Energy Music Theatre. A 1.5-mile drive-through holiday lights display using the latest LED technology and digital animations. Get tickets online in advance at universe.com/events/magic-of-lights-tickets-K70CRN. Credit cards will be required for day of purchases. Cash not accepted. Friday and Saturday tickets MUST be pre-paid. On-site sales not accepted.
