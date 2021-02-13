Duane & Lois Anderson, 89

Duane & Lois Anderson, of Oxford, formerly of Clarkston, passed away this month.

Lois passed away February 6, 2021, and Duane reunited with her in heaven on February 12, 2021, Both were 89.

Parents of Tom Anderson, Lori (Mike) Lane, Kathryn Anderson and Gary (Janet) Anderson, grandparents of Christopher (Kelli) Lane, Kasey (Justin) Baylis, Kelli (Duncan) Rowley, Mark (Megan) Anderson, Megan Anderson and Julie (Ricky) MacPhee, great-grandparents of Tristan, William, Maeve, Elyse, Brian, Grayson and Declan.

Preceded in death by their son Keith and granddaughter Emma.

Duane was a business teacher at Waterford Township/Kettering High School. Duane served as a U.S. Marine and was a member of American Legion Post 63. He enjoyed cross country skiing, golfing and mostly spending time with family and friends.

Lois was a registered nurse and worked with Dr. O’Neill and at Pontiac General Hospital in the NICU Department. She enjoyed spending time with family, reading, golfing and gardening.

Interment at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly.

Memorial visitation for Duane and Lois will be held Friday, February 19 from 10 a.m.-noon at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Masks required, and 25 visitors rotating. A private memorial service for family will follow.

Memorials may be made to the Clarkston Masonic Temple Scholarship Fund (Cedar Lodge #60 F & AM, 1 E. Washington, Clarkston, MI 48346).

Online guestbook wintfuneralhome.com.