DuWayne Tesolin, 69

DuWayne Lewis Tesolin, of Waterford, passed away unexpectedly of a heart attack on December 24, 2020 at the age of 69.

Husband of Debra for 45 years, father of Christian (Rhiannon) Tesolin and Marissa (Joel) Kehrer, nonno of Camden and Ella, brother of Adine (Joe) Persiconi, brother-in-law of Don (Christina) Kuhn and Doug (Linda) Kuhn. Also survived by many other loving family members.

Ppreceded in death by his parents Mario and Eliadora Tesolin.

DuWayne was a member of the Italian American Club and Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church.

He retired as a general manager/civil engineer.

DuWayne enjoyed fishing and cooking. Mostly, he loved being a father and nonno.

Private immediate family services due to the national health pandemic. Interment All Saints Cemetery.

A memorial gathering may be held in the future when it is safe to gather.

Arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation.

