Early 3-pointers seal win

BY WENDI REARDON PRICE

Clarkston News Sports Writer

Sophomore Maddie Skorupski and junior Olivia Toderan set the tone for Chad Tough Night in their 68-44 win over Stoney Creek on Friday night in the first minute.

Skorupski scored on a 3-point shot 10 seconds into the game. Toderan made her own field goal less than 40 seconds later then added another two points off a pass from Skorupski.

“When Maddie hits the first one we know everything is going to be good for us,” said John Weyer, head coach for Clarkston Girls Varsity Basketball. “The first quarter was a showcase of how we can play when we are moving the ball – our shooting was on.”

The Wolves ended the first quarter with a 20-14, during the time senior Taylor Heaton hit two field goal shots as Skorupski stopped the Cougars midcourt to gain control of the ball for Clarkston.

“Her defense, her deflection, her steals are just crazy good,” Weyer said. “She is just gifted. She’s fun to coach.”

Stoney Creek opened the second quarter with a basket and the Wolves came back with a 3-pointer from junior Kaul, a basket from junior Morgan Hunter and two baskets from Toderan to put the lead 29-14. They finished the first half with a 37-21 lead.

“We did a real good job controlling the pace,” said Weyer. “We played the game we wanted to play.”

Heaton led with 16 points and Toderan scored 15 points.

The Wolves posted a 45-31 victory over Lake Orion at Oakland University, Jan. 29. They outscored the Dragons 22-2 in the first quarter and 12-4 in the second stanza. Heaton led with 15 points.

“It may have even been crisper – every shot was on, every shot was going in,” said Weyer. “We were playing our game really well. It’s a lot of fun to coach when they are doing that well. We are really playing on top of our game right now.”

Clarkston heads to Southfield Arts & Technology this Thursday. They lost to the Warriors early in the season.

“It’s a big ticket,” Weyer said. “We had it early on in that game (in December) and they took it away from us. Now we need to get in there and take it to them at their place. We still have a chance at the OAA Red, and we have to take care of business.”

He added the wins over Lake Orion and Stoney Creek help with the momentum going in.

“I don’t think you can play better than we did the first halves,” Weyer said.

They head to Our Lady of the Lakes on Monday. JV plays 5:30 p.m., varsity follows.