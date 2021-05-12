Eddy Adams, 72

Eddy L. Adams, of Clarkston, passed away on May 8, 2021 at the age of 72.

Husband of Denise for over 52 years, father of Janan (Doug) Olson, Jason (Stefanie) Adams and Kelly (Paul Hunt) Adams, grandpa of William, Corey, Autumn, Dougie, Ian, Brenna, Brayden and Shane, great-grandpa of Maverick Eddy, brother of Linda (late Jerry) Jerue and Eunice Deeds, like a brother to Clayton Cobb. He is also survived by many loving cousins, nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by his son Eddy Adams II, his grandson Mark Adams, and his siblings Kenneth (Sharon) Adams, Danny (Alice) Adams, Gloria (Wes) Arnold, Shirley Allred, and Jerry (Debbie) Adams.

Eddy proudly served in the U.S. Marines during the Vietnam War and worked as a machinist for C&C Tool.

Friends may visit at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston, on Thursday, May 13 from 4-8 p.m. with 25 people at a time/rotating/masks required. Funeral service is Friday, May 14 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with visiting directly at the funeral home beginning at 10 a.m. Visitors are encouraged to dress comfortably and wear their maize and blue… GO BLUE! Interment at Ottawa Park Cemetery, Clarkston.

Memorials may be made to Disabled American Veterans. If you would like to send flowers, Eddy’s family is encouraging the use of family-owned florist Springs in Auburn Hills, which can be reached at 248-606-4875.

