Edna M. HAVILAND

HAVILAND, Edna M. of Colorado, formerly of Clarkston, passed away September 24, 2019; age 98. Preceded in death by her husband James. Loving mother of Robert (Sarah) Haviland, Richard (Susan) Haviland and Susan (Dennis) Lueck. Proud grandmother of 8 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. Graveside Service 11 am Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at White Chapel Cemetery, Troy. Memorials may be made to a charity of your choice. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com