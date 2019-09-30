Edna M. HAVILAND

HAVILAND, Edna M. of Colorado, formerly of Clarkston, passed away September 24, 2019; age 98.  Preceded in death by her husband James.  Loving mother of Robert (Sarah) Haviland, Richard (Susan) Haviland and Susan (Dennis) Lueck.  Proud grandmother of 8 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.  Graveside Service 11 am Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at White Chapel Cemetery, Troy.  Memorials may be made to a charity of your choice.  Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com

