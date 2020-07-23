Edward Carter, 56

Edward Donald Carter, of Fostoria, died July 20, 2020 at the age of 56.

Edward was born Nov. 5, 1963, in Pontiac to Ruth Ann (nee: Harmon) and the late Robert Ray Carter.

He is survived by his mother, Ruth Carter, one sister, Tina (Brent) Tinsler, two brothers, Ron (Sherry) Carter and Carl King, six nieces and nephews, Chrissy Carter, Justin (Ellie) Carter, Mitchell (Jessica) Carter, Nikki (Tom Meloche) Cosgrove, Brittany Tinsler and Cody (Kayla Morse) Tinsler, seven great-nieces and great-nephews, Chloe, Joshua, Raelynn, Isaiah, Ava, Layla, Niya and Lilly.

Edward was a 1981 graduate of Clarkston High School and retired from the Roofers Union Local 149.

A graveside service will be held at Ortonville Cemetery in the future.

Arrangements entrusted to Village Funeral Home, Ortonville.

