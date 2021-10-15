Edward Stout, 84

Edward N. “Ed” Stout, of Clarkston, passed away on October 11, 2021 at the age of 84.

Father of Elizabeth (Edwin) Meyer, Wendy (late Jim) Townson, and Mark (Jennifer) Stout, grandpa of Blake (Sarah) Townson, Trevor Townson, Mark Stout II, and Connor Stout.

Ed is also survived by his loving life partner Carol Covault and her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Ed dedicated 35 years of service to his community as an Oakland County Sheriff deputy. He was instrumental in bringing the first K-9 unit to Oakland County and was proud of his impact and commitment to the K-9 program.

Private family services will be held. Inurnment at All Saints Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Michigan Humane Society.

