Election registration

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE

NOTICE OF CLOSE OF

REGISTRATION FOR THE

SPECIAL ELECTION TO BE HELD ON

Tuesday, November 5, 2019

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that any qualified elector of the Charter Township of Independence, County of Oakland, who is not already registered, may register to vote at the office of the Township Clerk; the office of the County Clerk; a Secretary of State branch office, or other designated state agency. Registration forms can be obtained at mi.gov/vote and mailed to the Township Clerk. Voters who are already registered may update their registration at www.expressSOS.com.

The last day to register in any manner other than in-person with the local clerk is Monday, October 21, 2019

After this date, anyone who qualifies as an elector may register to vote in person with proof of residency (MCL 168.492) at the Charter Township of Independence Clerk’s office, located at 6483 Waldon Center Dr., Clarkston, MI 48346 at the following times:

Regular business hours: Monday – Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, November 1stfrom 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Election Day, Tuesday, November 5thfrom 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: The Tuesday, November 5, 2019 Special Election will be conducted in all voting precincts of the Charter Township of Independence for the purpose of voting on the following proposal:

Oakland County Community College:

Oakland County Community College Operating Millage Renewal Proposal. This proposal authorizes Oakland Community College to continue to levy 0.7545 mill for operating purposes for 10 years as a renewal of millage previously approved by the electors in 2010, which expires with the 2021 tax levy.

Full text of the ballot proposal may be obtained at the Charter Township of Independence Clerk’s office, 6483 Waldon Center Dr., Clarkston, MI 48346, telephone: (248) 625-5114. A sample ballot may be viewed at www.mi.gov/vote.

Persons with special needs as defined by the Americans with Disabilities Act should contact the clerk’s office.

Cari J. Neubeck, CMC

Township Clerk

PUBLISHED & POSTED: Wednesday, Sept 25, 2019