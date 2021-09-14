Eleonore Witte, 85

Eleonore Witte, of Clarkston, passed away in the comfort of her home on September 10, 2021 at the age of 85.

Preceded in death by her husband Horst.

Mother of Reiner Witte, Barbara (James) Mercer, Ronald Witte, Erika (Keean) Selbee, and Jurgen (Erica) Witte, grandma of Heather Edwards and Darian Witte, great-grandma of Makayla Edwards and Jayden Boone, sister of Ingrid (Helmut) Koehler and the late Willi Konrad, of Germany.

Arrangements entrusted to the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston.

A family memorial will be held at a late date. Inurnment at Ottawa Park Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Michigan Humane Society, Attn: Philanthropy, 30300 Telegraph Rd, Ste 220, Bingham Farms, MI 48025.

Online guestbook wintfuneralhome.com.