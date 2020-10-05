Elizabeth McGill, 95

Elizabeth Jane McGill, of Oak Park, died on September 16, 2020 at the age of 95.

Beloved wife of the late William Henry McGill. Loving mother of Liam McGill, Christine (Lynn) Campbell, Michael McGill, Margaret (Mark) Hepke, David McGill, Suzanne (Kenneth) Anderson, Thomas (Carol) McGill, John McGill, James McGill, Mary McGill and Joseph (Lauren) McGill. Loving grandmother to Kipp, Brenna, Devon McGill, Jennie and Evan Campbell, Megan (Josh) Fleer, Julie, Melissa and Molly Hepke, Isaac and Madeline McGill, William, Benjamin and Christian Anderson, Sean (Gabriela) and Kevin McGill, Cameron McGill and William Henry McGill lll. Loving great-grandmother of Emily Andres, Conor McGill, Macklin Fleer and Wyland Fleer.

Betty earned her Bachelor of Arts degree from Marygrove College in Detroit. She worked as an elementary music teacher before and for a short time after she was married. Eventually, Betty entered the Master’s in Humanistic Psychology program at the Center for Humanistic Studies in Detroit. She completed her Master’s degree at the age of 60 and then practiced humanistic psychology for 10 years before retiring.

Betty also worked in the family business, Astro Distributors, for many years as an accountant.

Things Betty liked to do: Loved to travel and traveled all over Europe, Russia, Canada, Mexico, Caribbean, Central America, and the United States, including Hawaii and Alaska.

Betty loved music: to listen, to play and to sing. Betty played the piano and the organ. She particularly liked musicals on stage and at the movies. She loved going to Stratford, Ont., to see the musicals and the Shakespearean plays. Betty was very active with her church, Our Lady of Fatima, (Our Mother of Perpetual Help) and participated in a weekly prayer group and monthly spirituality group. On Mother’s Day one year, Betty was asked to give her thoughts to the congregation on being a mother.

Betty loved all of her offspring, her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren. Her face would light up when she was holding a baby. There was nothing she liked better than being in the middle of all of her family for holidays and special events.

And last but not least, Betty loved flowers of all shapes and sizes. She loved her backyard full of flowers and her home with many beautiful bouquets.

The family suggests memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org) or to the Detroit Symphony Orchestra (dso.org).