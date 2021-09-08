Elizabeth Rabaut, 87

Elizabeth Ann “Betty” Rabaut, of Davisburg, formerly of Southfield, passed away September 6, 2021 at the age of 87.

Wife of Paul for 64 years. Mother of Mary (John Gall) Rabaut, Patti (Steven) Zoellner, Jeanne (Gary) Burns, and Timothy (Lorrie) Rabaut. “Grandma Betty” of Steven, Tommy, Matthew (Sarah), Brandon (Cathy), Morgan (Harrison), Alexa (Clint), Kara, Amanda (Dan), Logan, Zach, Jamie (Andrew), Sean, and Justin, great-grandma of Simpson, Charlotte, William, Audrey, and Madelyn, sister of Jan (Hank) Bliss, sister-in-law of David Rabaut, Janice (Les) Wantz, Nancy (John) Derheimer, Michael (Evelyn Bless) Rabaut, Peter (Marsha) Rabaut, and Celeste (Stefan Kukurugya) Rabaut.

Preceded in death by her son Paul Jr. and grandsons Drew and Nicholas.

Betty was a proud graduate of Michigan State University and earned a Master’s Degree in religious education. She retired as director of religious education at the Church of St. Bede, Southfield.

Family was a priority for Betty. She never missed a family event and loved to sing, especially “Happy Birthday” to her grandchildren. Betty was devoted to the Catholic church and was an active volunteer, providing numerous church programs for growth and faith development.

She always enjoyed new experiences, especially traveling.

Friends may visit at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston this Friday, September 10, from 5-8 p.m. with a prayer service (time pending). Funeral mass is Saturday, September 11 at 11 a.m. at St Daniel Catholic Church, Clarkston with visiting directly at the church at 10:30 a.m. Rite of committal at All Saints Cemetery, Waterford.

Memorials may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation.

