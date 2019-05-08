Elmer W. SKOLNIK

SKOLNIK, Elmer W. of Clarkston; passed away May 8, 2019, age 97. Preceded in death by his wife Elizabeth “Betty” and daughter Susan Draving. Loving father of Joan (late Richard) Fox, Elaine Skolnik and Amy (Frank) Rabbio. Proud grandfather of 7 and great grandfather of 1. Elmer was proud to serve in the United States Marines in the South Pacific during WWII. Elmer retired from Michigan Bell Telephone. Rosary Service Friday 7 pm at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston where friends may visit Friday 3-5 & 7-9 pm. Funeral Mass Saturday 10:30 am at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church. Interment with Military Honors follows at New Calvary Cemetery, Flint. Memorials may be made to Mercy Hospice. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com