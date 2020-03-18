Emergency manager

With COVID-19, like all emergencies, the Independence Township fire chief has authority to make emergency purchases above what the township purchasing policy allows to maintain the health, safety, and welfare of the community. However, overall management and control for the township remains with the Board of Trustees and management team currently in place, said township Supervisor Pat Kittle.

“We’ve got plenty of guys that can and want to help,” said Independence Township Fire Chief Mitch Petterson. “On duty or off duty, these guys want to do all they can, so don’t hesitate to ask.”

— Matt Mackinder