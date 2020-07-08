Emily Geiger, 30

Emily Joy Geiger, of Clarkston, passed suddenly July 3, 2020, at the young age of 30.

Loving wife of Anthony Geiger, proud mother of Jessica and Juliet Geiger, cherished daughter of Joseph and Linda Baldiga, special sister of Beth (Jeff Lemke) Stalker, Joe (Julianne) Baldiga, Chester (Johanna) Baldiga and John (Elizabeth Hohauser) Baldiga.

Emily was extremely proud of her two daughters Jessica and Juliet.

She enjoyed spending time out in nature and treasured her time on the lake fishing.

Emily had a great love for animals and was very artistic. She created beautiful sketches of various styles, and even had a musical side to her. She liked to sing, play her saxophone and even started to explore knitting.

Her compassionate spirit will be greatly missed, which she shared with anyone who would cross her path.

Friends may visit Wednesday 4-8 p.m. at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston.

A funeral mass will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. at St. Daniel Catholic Church, Clarkston.

Interment White Chapel Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family for help with final expenses, via their Venmo account.

Online guestbook at www.wintfuneralhome.com.