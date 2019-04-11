Emily Lynn BERGER

BERGER, Emily Lynn of Clarkston; entered eternal life April 10, 2019. Age 5. Loving daughter of Jennifer and Patrick. Beloved sister of Lilly and Lucy. Granddaughter of Rhonda and Dennis Zezula and Helen Berger. Great granddaughter of Kathryn and the late Carol Duncan. Cousin of Jasmine and Noah Morgan. Great niece of Jim and Carol Roberts, Chris and Kim Roberts and Phil Duncan. Preceded in death by her grandfather Lonnie Morgan and aunt Misty Morgan. Also survived by many loving extended family members and friends. Funeral Service Saturday 3 pm at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston where friends may visit Saturday 1 pm until time of the service. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com