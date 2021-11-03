Enrico Vanchina, 67

Enrico “Rico” Vanchina, of Clarkston, passed away on November 1, 2021 at the age of age 67 after a heroic battle with cancer.

In his last days, he was lovingly surrounded by his family and close friends.

Rico is the beloved husband of Sandy for over 38 years, loving father of Rocky (Christina) Vanchina and Nick Vanchina, proud “Grandpa Rico” of Bella and Jax, and brother of Judy Vanchina and Toni Marie Vanchina.

Preceded in death by his parents Anthony and Alice Vanchina.

Rico was a part of the Oakland County Sheriff Reserve unit for nearly 30 years, where he rose to the rank of Lieutenant (Commander).

He was also a life member of the “Wild Pigs” motorcycle club.

Arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston.

A funeral mass was held St. Daniel Catholic Church, Clarkston. Private interment at All Saints Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ronald McDonald House or Henry Ford Health System, Development Office, 1 Ford Place #5A, Detroit, MI 48202 ATTN: Transplant Institute.

