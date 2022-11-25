Eric Strilecky, 63

By on No Comment

STRILECKY

Eric B. Strilecky, of Clarkston, passed away on November 22, 2022 at the age of 63.
Preceded in death by his mom Marian Strilecky, brother Doug (Linda), brother-in-law Barney, and best buddy Thai.
Loving father of Ryan (Jeff) Caraway. Proud Pappa of Beckett, Caity, and Daden. Dearest brother of Phil (Bonnie) Strilecky and Tina (late Tom) Huffman-Cokley. Also survived by a nephew and two nieces.
Eric retired from Powers Distributing after almost 40 years of service.
He enjoyed riding his 1975 Shovelhead motorcycle.
Private arrangements entrusted to the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston.
Online guestbook wintfuneralhome.com.

Eric Strilecky, 63 added by on
View all posts by Matt Mackinder →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.